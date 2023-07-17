A delegation of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) called on Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav and sought his co-operation to oppose the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill when it is tabled before Parliament.

Akhilesh, according to party sources, informed the delegation on Sunday evening that the SP was in favour of religious freedom to all as enshrined in the Constitution and was opposed to forcing any law which is opposed by the people it is meant for.

Accepting the memorandum, the SP chief assured the delegation of his support on the issue on all forums.

He said for the BJP government at the Centre and in the state, religion and religious affairs are only a medium of politics.

“BJP uses religious beliefs and public trust to its convenience. SP, since its inception, has been and will continue to be committed to uphold democratic values and secularism,” Akhilesh said.

The memorandum primarily highlighted five important points including the AIMPLB’s decision to effectively oppose any attempts to do away with the fundamental rights that provide freedom of religion and culture.

The memorandum strongly condemned the intentions with which the BJP government at the Centre keeps raising the issue of UCC from time to time which are aimed at curbing the fundamental rights of the minorities and the tribals.

“Implementing UCC without the consent of any section of the society is a direct attempt to do away with the very identity of the particular community,” the memorandum said.

It also condemned attempts of certain sections to forcibly occupy and stake claim over religious places of another community and said such attempts will be opposed collectively.

The memorandum further demanded that the government must ensure that all waqf land is freed from encroachment and returned to the community it belongs to.

“We are trying to make sure that all religious and social outfits join hands to come together and help in the development of the country and live unitedly. We all are making efforts to put an end to injustice and atrocities in the country and ensure peace, security and justice for all,” the memorandum said.

The delegation comprised Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali, Maulana Atiq Ahmed Bastvi, Prof Mohammed Suleman and Amina Rizwan – all members of the AIMPLB’s executive committee apart from a host of cleric of Lucknow and known members of the community.

