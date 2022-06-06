INDIA

AIMPLB seeks strict punishment for ex-BJP members for remarks against Prophet

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), reacting to the suspension of two BJP spokespersons – Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal – from the party over their comments on Prophet Muhammad, has said that mere suspension is inadequate and the two should be “punished strictly”.

Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, General Secretary of the AIMPLB, issued a statement saying, “Some activists of the ruling party of the country made objectionable and indecent remarks on the Prophet, it caused severe pain to all the Muslims of the country and at the global level. Due to this, the reputation of the country has been hurt. Suspending the ‘perpetrators’ of such ‘heinous crimes’ from the party is certainly a good thing but it is not enough.”

“Strict punishment should be given to those who do such misdeeds, legal action should be taken against them and a law should be made which declares insult of holy personalities (symbols of faith) of different religions as a condemnable offence, and immediate and appropriate legal action could be taken against them.”

Apart from this, he also said that the kind of “unilateral and discriminatory action being taken against the protesters in Uttar Pradesh is regrettable and condemnable”.

On Sunday, the Delhi BJP expelled its media head Jindal from the party for his social media comment on Prophet Muhammad while the party’s central leadership suspended Sharma from the party for her comment on Prophet during a TV debate.

