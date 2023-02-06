INDIA

AIMPLB to approach SC on Assam child marriage issue

NewsWire
0
0

The All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) is preparing to approach the Supreme Court against the recent crackdown on child marriages in Assam, a member of its working committee said on Monday.

The decision was taken at a board meeting in Lucknow on Sunday, Guwahati High Court senior advocate and committee member Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury said.

“I raised the issue, and there was a detailed discussion on this,” he said.

A case related to the minimum age of Muslim girls getting married is pending before the Supreme Court.

“According to Muslim personal law, a girl belonging to the Muslim community can get married after she attains the age of 15. The High Court of Punjab and Haryana in a verdict, said that a Muslim girl can marry a man of her choice once she is 15 years old. These types of marriages are not illegal even as per the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006,” said Choudhury.

However, the high court judgement was challenged in the apex court by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

The senior advocate informed that the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board would appeal to become a party in the above case.

“Although this case is not connected with Assam, both matters are related to the fixing of the minimum age of females for getting married. Therefore, we would like to be a party to it,” he added.

Choudhury alleged that the Assam government has not followed laws while arresting people on the child marriage issue.

“Child marriage must be stopped, but before taking any such actions, the government should first spread awareness against it,” he added.

20230206-191802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Air India Express gets new tail art, thanks to Kochi biennale

    Four fraudsters, posing Finance Ministry, RBI officials, nabbed for cheating 3,000

    K’taka Police grills ISI agent to track local network in Bengaluru

    ‘Macherla Niyojakavargam’ director acts against netizen for defamamation