INDIA

AIMPLB to meet next month to elect new president

NewsWire
0
0

The All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), the apex body dealing with Muslim issues, will be holding a two-day session of its executive committee in Indore on June 3 and 4 to elect a new president.

The post has been lying vacant after the incumbent board president, Mohammad Rabey Hasani Nadvi, passed away on April 13 after a prolonged illness.

AIMPLB member Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali said, “The board has called a meeting of all its 251 members, including 51 executive members. If consensus is not formed, then board will hold election to elect the president and two vice-presidents. Till Nadvi was president, he was unanimously chosen to head the board for four consecutive tenures.”

20230517-143402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Abhishek Bachchan shares a special memory with mother Jaya on her...

    US chains seek to premiere a Netflix film (IANS Column: B-Town)

    I am not afraid of raids, says Kamal Haasan

    Order on ban on construction and demolition in Delhi NCR likely...