The All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), the apex body dealing with Muslim issues, will be holding a two-day session of its executive committee in Indore on June 3 and 4 to elect a new president.

The post has been lying vacant after the incumbent board president, Mohammad Rabey Hasani Nadvi, passed away on April 13 after a prolonged illness.

AIMPLB member Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali said, “The board has called a meeting of all its 251 members, including 51 executive members. If consensus is not formed, then board will hold election to elect the president and two vice-presidents. Till Nadvi was president, he was unanimously chosen to head the board for four consecutive tenures.”

