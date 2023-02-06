INDIA

AIMPLB’s approval not required to implement UCC: UP Dy CM

NewsWire
0
0

Strongly criticising the All India Muslim Personal Law Board’s (AIMPLB) announcement of a struggle against the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that the UCC has been part of the BJP’s main agenda and Parliament did not need to take approval of the Muslim body to implement it.

He said that the people of India had given a mandate to the saffron party for the UCC.

On Asaduddin Owaisi’s protest, Maurya said that the former had a habit of protesting.

Talking to the media in the Parliament House complex on Monday, the Deputy CM said that the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and implementation of the UCC have been part of the BJP’s agenda.

He said that the temple is being built, Article 370 had been revoked and the remaining work (UCC implementation) would be completed on time.

Speaking on the action being taken against the burning of Ramcharitmanas’ copies in Lucknow, Maurya said that the law is taking its own course and the culprits will not be spared.

Maurya, while refusing to comment on the uproar over RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat’s speech, said that it was not proper for him to comment on the matter as Bhagwat’s words are considered as guidance.

20230206-152803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Apple set to launch new iPhones, Watch, AirPods Pro

    Old friend of PM Modi, Haribhai Aadhunik passes away at 88

    Centre writes to Kerala for not updating Covid data daily

    Rajshri Deshpande reveals how she sketched her ‘The Fame Game’ character