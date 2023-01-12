Nine resolutions were passed in the two-day 83rd All India Presiding Officers’ conference held in Jaipur, including reaffirming faith in law making through the legislative bodies, and calling upon all political parties to build consensus among themselves against any disruption in legislatures.

A resolution on taking steps for a national digital grid for legislative bodies in interest of greater efficiency, transparency and inter-connectedness was also passed.

The first resolution called for extending full support to the projection of India as “Mother of Democracy” and a global leader in the cause of equity, inclusivity, fraternity, peace, and sustainable lifestyle.

The second resolution said that the conference reaffirms its complete faith in primacy of people of India in law-making through the legislative bodies of the nation and while reposing confine in principle of separation of powers, exhorts all organs of state to respect the constitutional boundaries enshrined in the Constitution of India.

The third called for rules of procedure and conduct of business of legislative bodies be reviewed comprehensively and model uniform rules be formulated incorporating best practices in order to secure greater participation of members and productive functioning of houses. It also said that code of conduct be introduced in rules for bringing about an effective check against indecorous and unparliamentary conduct.

The fourth resolution called upon all political parties to build consensus among themselves against any disruption in houses of legislature, particularly during question hour, and the fifth sought legislative bodies take meaningful steps to empower the committee system and expand breadth and scope of scrutiny of executive action.

The sixth resolution called the Chairperson of the AIPOC be authorised to conduct wide ranging consultations with state governments.

The seventh resolution said that legislative bodies should take all steps to join the national digital grid for legislative bodies in the interest of greater efficiency, transparency, and interconnectedness, while the eighth sought the initiation of an annual best legislative award for legislative bodies to be selected through an objective criteria-based mechanism and the ninth called for all possible steps for education of all sections of population, particularly, women and youth, in the constitutional provisions, legislative practices and procedures.

