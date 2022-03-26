INDIA

Air ambulance booking racket busted; man held, girlfriend absconding

Delhi Police have arrested a businessman, who along with his girlfriend, cheated innocent people to the tune of around Rs 25 lakh through a fake air ambulance and private jet booking web portal that they were running.

However, his girlfriend is now absconding and the police is conducting raids to nab her.

According to police, through their web portal plenumair.in, the duo first duped their customers by collecting money under the false pretence of making air ambulance and private jet bookings, and then blocked them.

The accused have been identified as Navdeep Sandhu, a resident of Tilak Nagar and Prabhdeep Kaur, who is on the run.

A senior police official said that on February 5, Manu Arora, a resident of Shahdara, filed a complaint with the cyber police station.

He told the police that he was looking for an air ambulance from Guwahati to Hyderabad and paid plenumair.in a sum of Rs 4,24,500 for the same.

However, after receiving the payment from the complainant, the couple started making excuses like the flight has been cancelled and refused to refund his money.

They also stopped taking his calls later.

On February 24, the police lodged an FIR in this respect under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

They examined the bank details of the accused and found that it was opened under the name of Prabh Charter Services Limited by Pardeep Singh, Navdeep’s father and Jagroop Kaur, Prabhdeep’s mother, while the portal was registered under the name of Navdeep and Prabhdeep.

“After verification of all the facts, it was revealed that the accused Navdeep and Prabhdeep were cheating people and the former was arrested from Tilak Nagar area after a raid. He disclosed that he and his girlfriend, cheated 10-15 persons to the tune of Rs 20-25 lakh in the last four years and divided the profit equally between themselves,” said the police.

Navdeep further disclosed that they had made their parent directors of the fake company so that they could evade themselves from legal liabilities, the officials added.

