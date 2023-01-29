A Kolkata-bound AirAsia flight made an emergency landing at Lucknow airport after suffering a bird hit soon after take-off on Sunday, an airline official said.

All the around 170 passengers on the Airbus aircraft are safe, the airline said.

“Flight i5-319, scheduled to operate from Lucknow to Kolkata, encountered a bird strike during the take-off roll. As a result, the aircraft returned to bay and was grounded for detailed inspection,” an AIX Connect spokesperson said.

The airlines is making arrangements for accommodating the passengers on another flight.

