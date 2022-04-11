COMMUNITY

Air Canada suspending flights between Vancouver and Delhi

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
Air Canada is temporarily suspending its flights between Vancouver and Delhi from early June until early September. The route is operationally constrained as a result of extended flying times and a required refueling stop due to the current flight paths taken to go around Russian and Ukraine airspace, the airline has said. Summer wind and weather conditions in South Asia are expected to compound these constraints, making the route unviable during this period.

Affected customers on Air Canada’s flights from Vancouver to Delhi from June 2 until September 6 (June 4 to September 8 from Delhi to Vancouver) will be automatically re-scheduled on alternate flights to final destinations without additional fees, according to a statement posted on the Air Canada website.

During this period, Air Canada will continue to operate up to 11 weekly flights between Canada and India from its gateways in Toronto (daily) and Montreal (up to four times weekly) as these routes utilize different flight paths. If you purchased your ticket directly from a travel agency or an online travel website, please contact them directly for your new itinerary information.

Air Canada said it remains committed to the India market and will be resuming flights on the Vancouver non-stop route beginning September 6 from Vancouver and September. 8 from Delhi.

“Air Canada continues to monitor global situations very closely and may reinstate its Vancouver-Delhi route earlier if conditions permit,” the statement said.

