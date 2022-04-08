INDIA

Air courier services for CAPF personnel not suspended: MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday clarified that the air courier services for the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel for Jammu and Kashmir, and to the Northeast, have not been suspended, and the services are operational since July 2010.

“The privatisation of Air India resulted in a slight delay in the finalisation of tenders by the Border Security Force. The MHA has already granted approval for continuation of services by Air India and the tender for 2022-23 has also been finalised,” the Home Ministry said.

“The amount due on account of air travel would also be paid as per rules,” it added.

The MHA’s clarification came after the Congress party on Friday criticised the government for the “suspension” of the air courier services provided to the CAPF personnel for Delhi-Srinagar, Jammu-Srinagar routes, and to certain locations in the Northeast.

The Border Security Force (BSF) who is the coordinating agency for the air couriers’ services in a letter had said that the air courier contract with Air India lapsed on March 31, 2022 and a new tender was floated for the 2022-23 but due to the privatisation of Air India, the decision on the process was delayed.

It was also mentioned that during this period, the process of tendering, the CAPF personnel can travel by Air India flights to Jammu and Kashmir, or Northeast, and they can get the air fare reimbursed from their department.

