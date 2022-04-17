The 3rd Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament will be held from April 18 to 22 at 3 Base Repair Depot (BRD) here with teams participating from Canada, Malaysia, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, besides India’s.

The Air Force Sports Control Board (AFSCB) has been organizing the tournament since 2018.

Air Marshal K. Anantharaman, Air Officer in-charge Administration, told the media on Sunday that Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh’s passion for the game of hockey was unparalleled. He was an inspiration for air warriors not only to lead from front in wars but also in the field of sports.

He said the IAF has been consistently producing athletes who have represented India at various international competitions and brought laurels to the nation and for the IAF.

He said the centenary year of birth of Marshal of the air force was commemorated by successful conduct of the 2 Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament in 2019 with participation of air force hockey teams from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

This elevated the tournament to an international event.

Air Commodore V. Rajasekhar, Air Officer Commanding 3 BRD, Chandigarh, said this time prize money for the tournament has been increased. A sum of Rs 300,000 will be the first prize, while runner-up will get Rs 200,000.

In all 15 matches man of the match will get Rs 10,000.

Wing Commander Y.S. Panghal, organising secretary and secretary of the AFSCB, said 12 teams from India and aboard, including air force hockey teams of Royal Canadian, Malaysian, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have been invited to participate in the third edition of the tournament.

Apart from that teams from Rail Coach Factory, Indian Oil, Indian Navy, CISF, Punjab National Bank, Indian Army, Integral Coach Factory Chennai, South Central Railway, Punjab Police and Indian Air Force hockey teams will also be the part of the tournament.

The 3rd Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament trophy was also unveiled on this occasion in the presence of all participating teams.

The Air Officer in-charge Administration will be the chief guest during the opening ceremony on Monday, while the Chief of the Air Staff will preside over the closing ceremony on April 22.

