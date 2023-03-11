INDIA

Air hostess jumps to death from 4th floor of appartment in B’luru

An air hostess, who flew down to the city from Dubai to meet her male friend, reportedly jumped to her death on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

According to police, the incident took place on the premises of Renuka Residency in Koramangala locality.

The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Archana from Himachal Pradesh. She had jumped from the fourth floor of the apartment.

Preliminary investigations reveal that she worked for a reputed airline company and had come down from Dubai to meet her friend Adesh, a software professional.

Adesh hailed from Kerala and is working in Bengaluru. Police state that both were in a relationship for the past several years.

The body has been shifted to the Saint John’s hospital.

Sources said chances of foul play cannot be ruled out in the case.

Details are awaited.

