Air India will commence its first-ever non-stop service between Hyderabad and London Heathrow, with the first flight arriving in Hyderabad on September 9 and departing for London the next day.

The flight will operate twice a week — Monday and Friday — with a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft with a capacity of 256 seats, including 18 in Business Class and 238 in Economy Class configuration, Air India announced on Wednesday.

On Mondays, AI 147 will depart Hyderabad at 1.30 a.m. (local time) to arrive in London at 7.30 a.m. on the same day. On Fridays, the flight will leave Hyderabad at 5.30 a.m. to arrive in London at 11.30 a.m. the same day.

The return flight AI 148 will operate on Sundays and Thursdays, departing from London at 9.45 a.m. (local time) to arrive in Hyderabad at 11.35 p.m. (local time) on the same day.

The total flight time on this route will be 10 hours and 30 minutes from Hyderabad to London and 9 hours 20 minutes from London to Hyderabad, depending on the wind speed and other conditions on that particular day.

At present, Air India operates non-stop flights to London from Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Amritsar, Kochi, Ahmedabad, and Panaji.

–IANS

ms/vd