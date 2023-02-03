BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Air India Express flight makes emergency landing after engine catches fire

An Air India Express flight made an emergency landing at the Abu Dhabi airport on Friday after one of its engines caught fire.

The incident occurred while the Calicut-bound the Air India Express B737-800 flight was at a height of 1,000 feet during its climb after taking off from the Abu Dhabi airport, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

A full emergency was declared on the flight, following which it made a safe emergency landing.

Officials said that the 184 passengers on board the aircraft were safely evacuated.

During 2021-22, a total 1,090 incidents of technical snags were reported.

In a written reply at the Lok Sabha on Thursday, the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation said that the technical snags may be due to improper functioning/malfunctions of systems or equipment or components fitted on the aircraft.

“Some of the technical snags may require the flight crew to take actions such as air turn back, aborted take-off, or go around keeping safety of operation in view and are usually taken to avert serious incidents/ accidents. Operators take action to rectify the technical snags based on the guidance provided by the manufacturer before further operating the aircraft,” it said.

