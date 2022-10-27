BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Air India Express launches Vijayawada-Sharjah direct flight

NewsWire
0
0

Air India Express on Thursday announced the launch of a direct flight from Vijayawada to Sharjah. The inaugural flight is scheduled to take off on October 31.

Presently, Air India Express operates flights from Vijayawada to Muscat and Kuwait with B737-800 NG aircraft.

“We are happy to announce the debut international service of Air India Express between Vijayawada and Sharjah. After the pandemic’s two arduous years, the India-Gulf aviation sector has seen a smart recovery, bouncing back to almost pre-pandemic levels. For those travelling to the UAE, particularly to Dubai and the Northern Emirates, the direct service to Sharjah will be a huge benefit with a well-timed flight,” said Aloke Singh, CEO, Air India Express.

The inaugural fare for the Vijayawada-Sharjah route begins at Rs 13,669, while those for the Sharjah-Vijayawada route begins at AED 399 (Rs 8,948).

20221027-173802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CPI numbers for March ’23 could be even lower than 5%:...

    RBI set to increase interest rates by another 50-60 bps in...

    New investing model provides a 1077% return in the past 13...

    Musk reportedly headed to Berlin for Gigafactory inauguration