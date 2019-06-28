Air India Express plane veers off taxiway, all passengers safe

Mangaluru, July 1 (IANS) As many as 183 passengers aboard an Air India Express flight had a narrow escape when the aircraft that arrived from Dubai veered off the taxiway after landing at Mangaluru Internatioal Airport here on Sunday.

All passengers and crew members on board are safe, Air India Express said in a statement.

The incident happened at around 5.40 pm after the aircraft landed at the airport.

“AI Express aircraft VT-AYA, operating IX 384, Dubai to Mangalore on June 30, after landing on runway 24 while vacating the runway to the right side has gone off the taxiway into soft ground,” the airlines said.

