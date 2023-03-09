Airline Air India Express on Thursday said that it has suspended a cabin crew member, who was caught while allegedly smuggling over 1.4 kg gold through Cochin International Airport.

Earlier, the accused crew member was taken into custody by the authorities.

“A member of the crew on an Air India Express flight IX 474 has been taken into custody following an incident involving smuggling. The said individual has been placed on suspension with immediate effect,” an airline spokesperson said.

“Air India Express has zero tolerance for such behaviour and will be taking stern action against the individual including termination of service following receipt of the report from the investigative authorities,” the spokesperson added.

The Air India Express cabin crew member on a Bahrain-Kochi flight was nabbed by the authorities at the Kerala’ airport for smuggling over 1.4 kg gold on Wednesday. Sources said that the accused allegedly kept the gold wrapped around his hands and covered it under his full sleeves uniform.

20230309-190401