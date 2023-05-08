BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Air India extends VRS offer for its employees till May 31

Tata-owned Air India on Monday extended a voluntary retirement offer for its non-flying staff till May 31. This is the third such offer by the group after it took control of the airline in January last year.

According to Air India, the permanent general cadre officers who have attained the age of 40 years or above and completed a minimum of five years of continuous service at the airlines are eligible for the offer.

Also eligible will be clerical and unskilled categories of employees who have completed a minimum of five years of continuous service.

“This is in reference to the organisational announcement dated March 17. In this regard, please note that the last date to apply for voluntary retirement in terms of the above organisational announcement for all the eligible employees has been extended till 31 May 2023,” read a notice issued on Monday.

“However, the acceptance of application and the date of release will continue to be subject to management’s discretion. In case of any queries or concerns, please reach out to the HR representatives for clarification,” it added.

