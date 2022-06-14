INDIATOP NEWS

Air India fined for denying boarding despite valid tickets

NewsWire
0
13

Civil aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Air India for denying boarding to passengers holding valid tickets.

After going through the airline’s submissions, as part of enforcement action, the DGCA has levied the penalty, and has advised the airline to immediately put systems in order to resolve the issue.

The action by the regulator comes after multiple reports of flyers being denied boarding by airlines despite being in possession of valid tickets and reporting at the airport on time.

The DGCA conducted ground checks at a few airports before slapping fine on the airline.

“In the case of Air India — where the regulation is not being followed — a show cause notice was issued to the airline and also a personal hearing was afforded. It appears that the airline does not have a policy in this regard and is not paying any compensation to hapless passengers, whose numbers can be anybody’s guess,” the regulator said in a statement.

20220614-215402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ballantine’s Golf Championship – Mixed Pro Challenge: Hitaashee, Ankur, Aadil’s team...

    Is Political Islam retreating after Imran Khan’s ouster in Pakistan?

    Kerala law student commits suicide after complaining against domestic abuse

    We won’t let down the people of Delhi: Kejriwal (Ld)