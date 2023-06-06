BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Air India flight AI173 diverted to Russia’s Magadan after snag

NewsWire
0
0

Air India flight AI173, from Delhi to San Francisco, was forced to divert and make an emergency landing at Magadan airport in Russia due to a technical issue with one of its engines, officials said.

The flight, carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew members, encountered the problem mid-flight, prompting the pilot to take immediate action to ensure the safety of all onboard.

Air India officials assured the passengers that alternate travel arrangements would be made to ensure they reach their destinations as soon as possible.

“The aircraft is undergoing the mandatory checks on ground. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers,” said the airline’s spokesperson.

“Air India will operate an alternate aircraft from Magadan to San Francisco on June 7, 2023 carrying all passengers and crew of AI173 who are presently accommodated in local hotels in Magadan. The authorities are extending all cooperation in our effort to ensure that passengers safely reach their destination at the earliest,” said the spokesperson.

20230606-215402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India’s total exports likely to surpass pre-Covid levels in FY22: EcoSurvey

    IndiGo’s UAE bound flights cancelled for a week

    Samsung to unveil new refrigerator with larger screen at CES 2023

    Wipro Chairman announces return to office from Monday