BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Air India flight AI173 diverted to Russia’s Magadan after snag

NewsWire
0
0

Air India flight AI173, from Delhi to San Francisco, was forced to divert and make an emergency landing at Magadan airport in Russia due to a technical issue with one of its engines, officials said.

The flight, carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew members, encountered the problem mid-flight, prompting the pilot to take immediate action to ensure the safety of all onboard.

Air India officials assured the passengers that alternate travel arrangements would be made to ensure they reach their destinations as soon as possible.

“The passengers are being provided all support on ground and will be provided alternate options to reach their destinations at the earliest. The aircraft is undergoing the mandatory checks on ground. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers,” said the airline’s spokesperson.

20230606-182005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    I am what I am – because I never over think...

    FB limits access to Russian state-controlled media in Ukraine

    Rental growth surpasses capital price growth in luxury markets: Report

    Paytm shares rebound after all-time low, settles up 8%