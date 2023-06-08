INDIALIFESTYLE

Air India flight AI173D from Magadan to San Francisco takes off

NewsWire
0
0

The Air India on Thursday said that the flight AI173D from Magadan, Russia (GDX) is now airborne for San Francisco (SFO), carrying all passengers and crew.

On Tuesday, Air India flight AI173, from Delhi to San Francisco, was forced to divert and make an emergency landing at Magadan airport due to a technical issue with one of its engines.

Alternate flight AI173D was sent to Magadan airport from Mumbai by the airline on June 7.

In a statment issued on Thursday, the airline said that Air India has mobilised additional on-ground support at SFO to carry out the clearance formalities for all passengers upon arrival.

“The team at SFO is prepared to provide all necessary assistance to the passengers, including but not limited to medical care, ground transportation, and onward connections in applicable cases,” it added.

20230608-105206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mukul Rohatgi ‘rubbishes’ Instagram threat by Lalit Modi, post later disappears

    Three SSB personnel die of electrocution in Bihar

    Case filed against Trinamool’s Abhishek Banerjee, others in Tripura

    Ahead of elections, Sheikh Hasina faces stiff challenge in Bangladesh