BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

‘Air India in talks for acquiring 500 aircraft’

NewsWire
0
0

Air India is learnt to be in talks for acquiring 500 aircraft worth a few billions dollars from two major manufacturers Boeing and Airbus, according to reports.

The deal is said to be part of Tata Group’s efforts to revive Air India, reports in a section of media said.

As per reports, the orders are learnt to include both narrow-bodied and wide-bodied jets.

The developments though could not be confirmed, they added.

As part of Air India’s revival, the Tata group has unveiled “Vihaan.AI”, a transformation plan.

The new plan is a comprehensive multi-stage revival roadmap to catapult Air India into a world-class airline and claim at least 30 per cent market share in the domestic market in the next five years.

Vihaan.AI has been developed after extensive feedback from Air India employees and focusses on five key pillars – exceptional customer experience, robust operations, industry-best talent, industry leadership and commercial efficiency and profitability.

As part of its medium to long term strategy, Air India will focus on building for excellence and establishing scale.

20221211-194804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Imagindia calls on RBI to delay ban on Amex, Diners Club

    Telegram reduces subscription fee for premium users in India

    India’s FY22 GDP growth rate now expected at 9.6%: Ind-Ra

    Equity indices settle high for second straight day