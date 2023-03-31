BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Air India introduces Premium Economy experience on select international routes

Air India introduced an all-new Premium Economy experience for passengers, offering a better cabin product, in-flight services, and added on-ground convenience.

Premium Economy passengers will be able to check-in at dedicated counters and have priority tags affixed to their check-in baggage, and also be amongst the first to be invited to board the aircraft.

The class will be initially available to customers travelling on select routes operated by its fleet of Boeing 777-200LR aircraft: Bengaluru-San Francisco, Mumbai-San Francisco, and Mumbai-New York.

Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said. “The popularity of Premium Economy has grown among travellers around the world, as people are increasingly opting for upgraded, yet affordable flying experiences. We are delighted to introduce a distinctive Premium Economy experience for our customers on select flights for now, with a plan to extend it to many more routes soon, as we rapidly expand and modernise our fleet. This is another step forward in our sincere, ongoing effort to transform Air India into a modern, global carrier of world-class products and service standards.”

Premium Economy class on Air India’s Boeing 777-200LR aircraft features 48 leather-upholstered, memory foam seats that have 19 inches of width, 38 inches of pitch, and 5 inches of recline with adjustable leg rest and footrest, and winged headrests. The seats provide extra legroom for customers to stretch out during flight, enabling customers to rest or work in comfort.

Premium Economy customers receive a complimentary, elegant TUMI amenity kit (specially designed for Air India) consisting of a pair of flight socks, an eye mask, MALIN+GOETZ lip moisturiser, and a pen, in addition to carpet slippers. Customers also receive noise-cancelling headphones for use during flight to complement the experience of Air India’s In-flight Entertainment (IFE) system.

Moreover, air passengers will be welcomed on board Air India’s Premium Economy class with a welcome drink served on an elegant silver tray and a menu card reflecting a glimpse of a delectable culinary experience during the flight. On board, customers will be able to choose from a delicious selection of three meal choices for the main course, served on fine chinaware casserole, accompanied by an appetiser and dessert. The drinks menu includes a fine selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

