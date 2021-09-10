Air India’s first ever direct flight from Hyderabad to London was launched from the GMR Hyderabad International Airport here on Friday.

The national carrier’s flight AI 147 took off from the Hyderabad International Airport on Friday morning. Senior officials from the airport, Air India and other stakeholders were present at the terminal on the occasion.

Non-stop Air India flights will operate between Hyderabad and the Heathrow Airport twice a week — Monday and Friday.

Air India Flight A 147 will depart from Hyderabad at 1.30 a.m. on Monday and arrive at the Heathrow Airport at 7.30 a.m. (local time).

The same flight will depart from Hyderabad at 5.30 a.m. on Friday and arrive in London at 11.30 a.m. (local time).

The return flight AI 148 will depart from London at 9.45 a.m. (local time) and arrive in Hyderabad at 11.35 p.m.

“Europe has been the most favoured destination for Indians. The non-stop Air India flight to London will establish seamless air connectivity to Europe. This long-awaited popular new route will help leisure travellers, students seeking admissions to educational institutions in London and extend opportunities for businesses and MICE travellers in the coming years. We are hopeful that the Air India flight will receive tremendous acceptance from the people of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and nearby states,” said Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd.

