Air India New York-Delhi flight diverted to London due to medical emergency

An Air India flight New York-New Delhi flight was diverted to London on Monday evening due to a medical emergency.

According to information, the flight that departed from New York at 11.05 p.m. on Sunday was scheduled to arrive at Delhi airport at 11.25 p.m. on Monday.

A reaction from the airline on the issue was awaited.

Earlier on Monday, an IndiGo flight operating from Delhi to Deogarh was diverted to Lucknow following a specific bomb threat. The plane was later cleared for take off as the threat call turned out to be a hoax.

In a similar incident in mid-January, a Madurai-Delhi IndiGo flight was diverted to the Indore airport following a medical emergency of a passenger mid-air.

