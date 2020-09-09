Air India not to go ahead with recruitment exercise of trainee pilots

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) Air India has decided not to go ahead with the recruitment exercise of trainee pilots due to the bleak scenario in the aviation industry and the critical financial condition of the company.

Responding to queries from IANS, Air India said in a statement that it had issued an advertisement in September, 2017 inviting applications from the open market to recruit pilots – both Senior Trainee Pilots (With Endorsement) and Trainee Pilots (CPL Holders).

The selection process for Senior Trainee Pilots was completed and selected candidates joined the company. The last batch commenced training from May 17, 2019, Air India said.

In the wake of today’s bleak scenario in the aviation industry due to COVID-19 which has resulted in exceptional circumstances by gravely reducing the commercial functioning of the company and leading to a critical financial condition of the company, it has been decided not to go ahead with the recruitment exercise of Trainee Pilots (CPL Holders), which was to happen subsequently, at present,” Air India said.

