INDIA

Air India ‘pee-gate’: Shankar Mishra sent to 14-day judicial custody

NewsWire
The Patiala House court here on Saturday sent Shankar Mishra, who’s accused of urinating on an elderly female co-passenger in a drunken state on a New York-New Delhi flight in November last year, to 14-day judicial custody.

The order came after the investigating officer (IO) submitted in the court that Mishra is not cooperating with the probe. The police had moved the court seeking three-day remand of Mishra. However, the court sent the accused to 14-day judicial custody.

The court also said that prime facie, it seems that the accused was deliberately avoiding joining the investigation.

In its order, the court also said that physical presence of the accused is not required to question other witnesses and statements under Section 164 CrPC can be recorded without taking him into police custody.

On Friday, the Delhi Police had summoned the pilots and crew members of Air India flight No. 201 to join the probe and for recording their statements.

Mishra has been booked under Sections 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person), 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman), 294 (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place), and 354 (intending to outrage modesty) of the Indian Penal Code as well as a section of the Aircraft Rules Act in a case registered at the IGI Airport police station.

