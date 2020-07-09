Air India pilots insist pay cut has to be across the board

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) Air India pilots have clearly told the company that any pay cut has to be across the board as per market standards for all employees.

This was communicated by pilots unions, the Indian Commercial Pilots Association and the Indian Pilots Guild, to Air India and the Ministry of Civil Aviation in a meeting on Thursday.

Pilots have indicated an agitation may ensue if the demands are not met. “We have also requested the management not to instigate us into any unpleasant agitation at this crucial time. We are only standing by principle with a demand that any pay cut has to be across the board as per market standards for all employees,” said a communication by the associations to the pilots.

“Firstly, we expressed our disapproval for trying to attack the frontline workers of Air India who worked during the peak of the pandemic. However, we expressed our willingness to support our CMD during these testing times in the interest of the airline, provided every employee of Air India shares the burden by taking a percentage cut on gross emoluments as per individual’s income,” the pilots said.

The pilots have also suggested compulsory leave without pay on a month to month basis with a condition that if it is considered, it should also be applied across the board for all employees in line with market conditions.

“Secondly, if the above is not possible, we informed the MoCA officials to clear our long pending 25 per cent dues immediately and allow pilots to quit Air India with immediate effect,” the pilots said.

“The Civil Aviation Ministry officials highly appreciated our letter on employment related measures dated 6th July 2020. They highlighted the precarious financial situation of the Government and needed our support to ensure the survival of Air India,” the pilots said. A follow up meeting is planned on Monday, July 13.

