Air India signs purchase agreements for 470 aircraft in Paris Air Show

Air India, the Tata Group-owned airline, on Tuesday signed purchase agreements to acquire 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing, going one step further in its $70 billion fleet expansion programme that it had announced in February this year.

The purchase agreements were signed on the sidelines of the ongoing Paris Air Show.

Air India’s orders include 34 A350-1000, six A350-900, 20 Boeing 787 Dreamliners and 10 Boeing 777X widebody aircraft, as well as 140 Airbus A320neo, 70 Airbus A321neo and 190 Boeing 737MAX narrowbody aircraft.

“This landmark step further positions Air India for long-term growth and success that, we have every hope, will come together to represent the best of modern aviation to the world,” said N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons and Air India.

“Our ambitious fleet renewal and expansion programme will see Air India operate the most advanced and fuel-efficient aircraft across our route network within five years. We are proud to be working with all our partners in this journey to rebuild a global airline which reflects India taking a more confident posture around the world,” said Campbell Wilson, CEO and MD, Air India.

According to airline officials, Satair, an Airbus company, and Boeing Global Services will support Air India with a broad range of solutions, including parts and maintenance provisioning, digital applications, and modification services.

“The Airbus A350 will lead the deliveries of the new aircraft later this year, with the bulk of the order to arrive from mid-2025 onwards,” an official said.

