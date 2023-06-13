BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Air India suspends two pilots for allowing unauthorised woman into cockpit

NewsWire
0
0

Following a recent breach of cockpit norms, Air India has taken disciplinary action against two pilots who permitted an unauthorised woman to enter the cockpit of flight AI-445, operating from Delhi to Leh.

The decision came after the airline received a complaint from the cabin crew, who raised concerns about the violation of cockpit regulations.

In response to the incident, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated that they are aware of the issue, and appropriate measures are being implemented in accordance with established procedures.

To conduct a thorough investigation, Air India has formed a committee to delve into the matter, ensuring a comprehensive examination of the events surrounding the violation.

“Air India has a just culture approach to all safety related events and has a zero tolerance for deliberate breaches of regulations. Such breaches are dealt with on a serious basis and sanctions will be imposed on those who are in breach of the regulations,” an Air India spokesperson said.

This incident comes merely a month after Air India was fined Rs 30 lakh by the DGCA for a previous breach of cockpit norms, highlighting the airline’s need for stricter adherence to established regulations.

20230613-175403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Leading TN retail chain suppressed sales of Rs 1000 cr: IT...

    PhonePe opens swanky 50,000 sq ft office in Pune

    DEC Infrastructure to construct executive enclave under Central Vista Project

    Edtech startup Sunstone raises Rs 280 cr led by WestBridge Capital