Three Air India pilots on Saturday reached the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport police station here to join the probe in connection with the urination incident by a man on a elderly woman during a New York-Delhi flight, sources said.

The accused, identified as Shankar Mishra, was arrested from Bengaluru on Friday night and after being brought to the national capital by the Delhi Police team, he is being questioned by the investigators at IGI Airport police station.

“Four crew members’ statements have been recorded. The three pilots will also record their statement and the entire timeline of the incident will be made,” said the sources.

On Friday, the Delhi Police had summoned the pilots and crew members of Air India flight 201 to join the probe and record their statements.

Mishra was booked under Sections 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person), 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman), 294 (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place), 354 (intending to outrage modesty) of the Indian Penal Code as well as a section of the Aircraft Rules Act in a case registered at the IGI Airport police station.

20230107-122803

