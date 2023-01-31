Air Marshal A.P. Singh will take over as Vice Chief of Air Staff on Wednesday as incumbent Air Marshal Sandeep Singh demitted the office on superannuation on Tuesday, after 39 years of illustrious service.

Air Marshal Sandeep Singh was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour at Air Headquarters, following which he laid a wreath at the National War Memorial to honour the armed forces personnel who have made the supreme sacrifice for the nation.

Commissioned as a fighter pilot on December 22, 1983, he had nearly 4900 hours of operational and test flying experience on a range of aircraft including Su-30 MKI, MiG-29, MiG-21, Jaguar, Mirage 2000 as well as Kiran, An-32, and Avro. He has played a key role in the induction, production and weaponisation of the Su-30 MKI aircraft.

He was an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and National Defence College, and Experimental Test Pilot and Cat ‘A’ Qualified Flying Instructor. His important field assignments included Project Test Pilot of the Su-30 Project Team at Moscow, Commanding Officer of a frontline Su-30MKI Sqn, Chief Test Pilot at ASTE, Commander of two flying bases, Assistant Chief of Air Staff, Plans, Commandant ASTE, Senior Air Staff Officer, Eastern Air Command and Deputy Chief of the Air Staff.

He was Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of South Western Air Command before taking over as the VCAS. He was awarded Vayu Sena Medal in 2006, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2013 and Param Vishisht Seva Medal in 2022. He was appointed as honorary Air ADC to the President on September 30, 2021.

