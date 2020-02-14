Air quality falls to ‘very poor’ category in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) The pollution level in the national capital on Monday stood in the “very poor” category, and the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was at 303, said the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

Major pollutants such as PM 2.5 and PM 10 in the city docked 123 and 234, respectively.

SAFAR further stated that there will be a significant increase in respiratory problems and people may experience health effects on Monday. It advised the sensitive group of people, having health issues, to avoid all Physical and outdoor activities and remain indoors. “If asthmatics, keep relief medicine handy,” said SAFAR.

It also suggested to do wet mopping to reduce dust and avoid using vacuum cleaning of the room.

“Masks known as N-95 or P-100 respirators may only help if you go out,” said SAFAR.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded moderate fog in isolated parts over Delhi and visibility at 500 metres in Palam area at 5 a.m. on Monday morning. Minimum temperature was recorded at 9 degrees Celsius.

The IMD predicted thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at isolated places over Jammu Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Western Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, in the next three days.

–IANS

sfm/skp/