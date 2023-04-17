ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODWORLD

Air quality in Malaysia drops to unhealthy levels

NewsWire
0
0

Air quality in parts of Malaysia including the capital Kuala Lumpur has dropped to unhealthy levels, according to government data on Monday.

The worst hit parts of Malaysia include Penang state and Kuala Lumpur, which recorded air pollution index (API) readings of 151, according to the country’s Air Pollutant Index Management System managed by the Department of Environment under the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change.

According to the country’s air quality rating, an API reading of zero to 50 is “good”; 51 to 100 “moderate”; 101 to 200 “unhealthy”; 201 to 300 “very unhealthy”; and 301 and above is “hazardous”.

Several countries in the region have recorded unhealthy air quality in recent days with the Specialized Meteorological Centre of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations showing a concentration of hotspots in the Indochina Peninsula.

20230417-151004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Lil Nas X not affected by hate comments

    Miley Cyrus calls marriage with Liam Hemsworth a ‘disaster’

    Ridley Scott would be ‘stupid’ not to direct ‘Gladiator’ sequel

    Emilia Clarke astonished by her speech ability after two brain aneurysms