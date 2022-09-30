With the beginning of the stubble burning season, Delhis air quality has started to deteriorate again with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 154 (moderate) on Friday, as per data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The national capital’s AQI was recorded at 141 (moderate) on Thursday and 118 (moderate) on Wednesday.

With an AQI of 432, the air quality in the Anand Vihar was in the severe category on Friday, while ITO reported an AQI of 232, which falls in the poor category.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced a 15-point Winter Action Plan to curb air pollution.

“The winter is set to arrive, and we often see that the pollution level rises when winter sets in. Delhi government, in consultation with several agencies, has geared up to reduce air pollution in the city,” Kejriwal said.

Air pollution due to stubble burning remains a top concern at this time of the year, he said.

“Bio-decomposers prepared by the PUSA Institute would be given to the farmers for free. Secondly, an anti-dust campaign will be launched on October 6. Also, active monitoring will be done by 586 teams,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal added that for vehicular pollution, around 380 teams have been formed to check the enforcement of the PUC policy.

Like previous years, the ban on fire crackers will be in place this year as well, the Chief Minister said.

