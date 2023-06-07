BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Air ticket price can’t escalate beyond what is justifiable: Scindia

NewsWire
0
0

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday emphasised the importance of maintaining reasonable airline ticket prices following the resumption of domestic air travel after the Covid-induced lockdowns.

Earlier at a meeting with the Airlines Advisory Group on Monday, the minister had expressed the need for maximum ticket prices to be within an acceptable range and had conveyed this message clearly to the airlines.

Presenting a report card of the aviation sector’s performance in the nine years of Narendra Modi government on Wednesday, Scindia highlighted that it is crucial to avoid exorbitant prices, especially considering the recent incidents such as the Go First situation, as well as other unforeseen events or emergencies.

He emphasisd that the government cannot permit prices to escalate beyond what is justifiable, while saying that it is monitoring the fares on a daily basis.

Earlier, in an effort to regulate fares, the airlines were urged to self-monitor prices, particularly on routes previously served by the grounded Go First airline.

“The objective is to ensure that air travel remains affordable and accessible for the passengers, while also taking into account the various challenges faced by the aviation industry,” Scinida said.

The minister also said that on June 5, the fare to travel from Delhi to Srinagar on June 6 was from Rs 11,913 to Rs 18,592. On June 6, the price to travel on the same route on June 7 came down to Rs 10,626 to Rs 16,506.

“Similarly, for Delhi-Leh, it was Rs 8,658 to Rs 24,644, which came down to Rs 9,707 to Rs 16,034,” he said.

20230607-180803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Essar Oil UK signs offtake agreement with Vertex Hydrogen

    Electric 2-wheelers grew 300% in India in 2022: Report

    Zero import of Chinese Ganesh idols this year

    Billionaires in Africa, Maha tycoons follow father, feed thousands in hometown