AirAsia India will commence 21 weekly direct flights connecting Delhi to Bhubaneswar and Bengaluru to Jaipur, from October 30 as part of its winter schedule.

The launch of these routes is in line with AirAsia India’s aim to bolster connectivity and consistently provide secure and streamlined operations for guests.

The airline recently expanded its presence to Lucknow, and is now operating 112 weekly direct flights connecting Bengaluru, Goa, Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai.

AirAsia India connects its hub Bengaluru with direct flights to Lucknow, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Kochi, Goa, Guwahati, Bagdogra, Ranchi, Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Chennai and Jaipur. With direct flights connecting its other hub Delhi with Lucknow, Srinagar, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Kochi, Goa, Guwahati, Bagdogra, Jaipur, Ranchi, Visakhapatnam and Bhubaneswar, the airline continues to cater to the burgeoning customer base.

About the commencement of operations, Ankur Garg, Chief Commercial Officer, AirAsia India, said: “The launch of these new routes bolsters our network, and we look forward to welcoming guests on board with our warm hospitality. We are growing our footprint in Jaipur and have direct flights connecting Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Pune. The commencement of these routes will also enable us to connect Jaipur with Chennai, Bhubaneswar, Goa, and Kochi with one-stop itineraries. Similarly, amping up our presence in Bhubaneswar, we have direct flights connecting Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pune, and Delhi; and connecting flights to Lucknow and Guwahati. In line with the onset of the festive season, we have also made new additions to our in-flight dining brand ‘Gourmair’, leaving our guests spoilt for choice.”

The new routes are now open for bookings on the airline’s website,Aairasia.co.in, mobile app and other major booking channels.

