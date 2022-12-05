INDIA

Airbus Beluga lands at Hyderabad airport

NewsWire
0
0

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Hyderabad saw a unique visitor on Sunday night.

Airbus Beluga, one of the world’s largest cargo airplanes, landed at the airport Sunday night, airport operator GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited said on Monday.

The whale shaped Beluga reached Hyderabad airport on December 4 and will be here till 19.20 hours on December 5.

The airport authorities made special arrangements for its landing, parking and take-off. The Airbus Beluga is known for its ability to transport oversized air cargo.

It is pertinent to mention that the world’s biggest cargo aircraft Antonov An-225 made its first landing in India at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in May 2016. Hyderabad Airport was chosen based on the infrastructure strength and technical parameters, the airport operator said.

20221205-154602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘New constitutional arrangement has come into existence in J&K’

    Hike tax on tobacco to reduce affordability and protect children: K’taka...

    At Kochrab, a little-known Mohandas Gandhi won his first battle against...

    Google Play purges over 2K predatory personal loan apps in India...