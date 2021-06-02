Aerospace major Airbus has expanded its Covid relief operations in India by delivering more than 36 tonnes of additional medical equipment to the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS).

Besides, it had deployed humanitarian flights to move supplies from abroad as well as within the country.

Notably, Airbus is delivering oxygen plants, ventilators, oxygen concentrators, BPAP breathing machines and mobile intensive care units (ICUs), further boosting its individual contribution to the global humanitarian effort to tackle the second wave of Covid-19 infection in India.

On Wednesday, an A350 test aircraft delivered a part of the consignment comprising oxygen con centrators and ventilators from Airbus’ headquarters in Toulouse, France.

The remaining materials are sourced from India, the company said.

“Airbus stands behind India in solidarity and service. Our focus is to support not only our employees, customers, and partners but also as many people of India as we can,” said Remi Maillard, President and MD of Airbus India & South Asia.

“This is our common fight against the virus and we at Airbus are committed to doing our best to help in these challenging times for India and the world.”

As per the company, the latest contribution from Airbus comprises two oxygen generator plants, 250 oxygen concentrators, 30 ventilators, 100 BPAP breathing machines and four ICUs-on-wheels.

At present, the company is working with the Indian government and the IRCS, the nodal agency for handling of international aid, to ensure the smooth deployment of the materials.

Additionally, the Airbus Foundation is in touch with international and Indian NGO partners to support any need for transportation of relief materials from Europe.

Airbus Foundation has also secured helicopter flight hours to move aid within India.

“The crisis is still unfolding. Its fallout will have to be managed over the coming many months,” Maillard said.

“Our Indian NGO partners are already evaluating the knock-on impact of the crisis on livelihoods and children’s education. Airbus will expand support to them to meet the additional challenges.”

–IANS

rv/sn/sdr/