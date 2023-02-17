BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Airbus, IISc join hands on aerospace education & research

NewsWire
0
0

Airbus has tied up with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru to expand access to aerospace education and research in the country, an official said on Friday.

An MoU was signed in the presence of institute representatives and senior Airbus management at Aero India 2023, a biennial air show and aviation exhibition held here.

The partnership will help foster relevant skills and develop a leading pipeline of talented workforce that will power the future of the aerospace sector in India.

Under this agreement, both Airbus and IISc will collaborate to develop curriculum, training, modules and promote research and innovation on topics such as sustainability, engineering, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and big data, that are relevant to the aerospace sector.

It will also give students an opportunity to engage with Airbus experts who will mentor them on their research projects and help them apply their learnings to address future challenges of the aerospace sector.

“The Indian aerospace sector is on a growth trajectory. This is further broadening the scope for talented professionals in the country who have the right skills to meet future needs. The partnership with IISc will foster potential synergies in the aeronautical sector that will help develop the next generation of aerospace professionals in the country,” said Suraj Chettri, Director, Human Resources, Airbus India and South Asia.

Both entities will develop online training programmes for students that are in line with Airbus’ current and future needs. This will entail matching IISc capabilities with Airbus’ traditional competencies to meet new emerging priorities.

20230217-163803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Enlarged Air India Group continues progressive network optimisation

    ‘JioPhone Next’ smartphone to be available from Sept 10 (Ld)

    Afghanistan to import 100 MW of electricity from Iran

    Coal Ministry offers relaxation in Revision of Performance Bank Guarantee