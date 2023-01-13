SCI-TECHWORLD

Airbus testing autonomous flying tech

NewsWire
0
0

Commercial aircraft maker Airbus is testing a suite of new automated technology that has the potential to improve the safety and efficiency of flying.

According to Airbus, the autonomous technology, which has been branded as the company’s DragonFly project, offers “automated emergency diversion in cruise, automatic landing, and taxi assistance,” reports The Verge.

The company is testing out the new features using an A350-1000 aircraft at its test site. Airbus UpNext, a division of the aerospace giant that tests new technology before introducing it to a larger fleet, is conducting the experiment.

Moreover, the company said that the technology aims to copy the insect’s ability to recognise certain locations.

“These tests are one of several steps in the methodical research of technologies to further enhance operations and improve safety,” Isabelle Lacaze, head of DragonFly demonstrator, Airbus UpNext, said in a statement.

“Inspired by biomimicry and nature in the same way that dragonflies are known to have the ability to recognise landmarks, the systems being developed are designed to identify features in the landscape that enable an aircraft to ‘see’ and safely manoeuvre autonomously within its surroundings,” Lacaze added.

Moreover, Airbus UpNext is using the test data to “prepare the next generation of computer vision-based algorithms to advance landing and taxi assistance,” the report said.

20230113-111803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Project generates power from treated water in Shimla

    A firm faced 270 cyber attacks on average at $3.6 mn...

    ‘Father of Android’ returns with new biz venture

    Apple’s iOS 16 to offer revamped lockscreen with widgets, more