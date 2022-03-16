Aircraft maker Airbus will be showcasing Airbus A350 at the Wings India airshow to be held at Begumpet Airport here from March 24 to 27.

According to the company, it will be showcasing the future of long-haul travel. Airbus A350, the undisputed leader in sustainable long-range air travel, will be on a static display along with its portfolio of world-class products and services that are fostering the growth of commercial aviation in India.

Hyderabad will also be the last stop of the A350’s demonstration tour of India beginning on March 21.

“Air travel in India is at an inflection point with a growing middle class, an increasing propensity to travel and a geographical advantage all conducive to opening up the long-haul potential. It is the time for the renaissance of international travel solutions in and out of India,” said Remi Maillard, President and MD of Airbus India & South Asia.

“The A350 offers the greatest range capability combined with the lowest fuel burn, and is the strategic enabler for Indian airlines to regain market share in the lucrative long-haul segment and to profitably grow their operations. We believe the A350 will shape the future of long-range travel. So we are delighted to be showcasing the A350 aircraft at Wings India 2022,” he added.

Airbus will also display a scale model of its single aisle A220 aircraft, purpose-built for the 100-160 seat market that can prove to be a game changer for regional connectivity in India. Alongside it will be a cutaway model of the A350-900.

Airbus helicopters will showcase scale models of the ACH130 from its corporate portfolio and the multi-role H160. Visitors to the stand can also learn about an array of material, airframe and training services offered by Airbus and gain knowledge about its open digital platform for aviation – Skywise.

On the public days on March 26-27, Airbus will host a “Meet-and-Greet” recruitment event at its stand. Company executives will meet candidates for prospective positions in digital and engineering streams. The company will be looking for specific skill sets, including in Big Data, IoT, avionics software and airframe engineering, it added.

