Aircel-Maxis case: CBI, ED granted 3 months to complete probe

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) A Delhi court on Tuesday granted three months time to the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate to obtain a report on Letters Rogatory from two foreign countries in connection with their investigation into the Aircel-Maxis case against former Union Minister P. Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram.

Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, appearing for the CBI and the ED, informed the court that the report on Letters Rogatory sent to the UK and Singapore is awaited and it might take about three months to come.

Letters rogatory is a formal communication in writing sent by the court in which action is pending to a foreign court requesting judicial assistance. The most common remedies sought by letters rogatory are service of process and taking of evidence.

Jain said that a reminder was sent to the competent authority in the UK and Singapore on June 27 to expedite the report on the Letters Rogatory. The agency sought the matter to be adjourned for arguments on the cognisance, “suitably so that required reports on Letters Rogatory are obtained”.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar, in proceedings held through video conferencing, allowed the request and adjourned the matter to November 3.

“Although, sufficient time has passed since filing of the charge sheet in CBI, but in view of the aforesaid request, the matter stands adjourned. List on November 3, 2020,” the judge said.

The case relates to alleged irregularities in the grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal in 2006 when P. Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister.

According to rules and the foreign direct investment policy in force at that time, Chidambaram was allegedly empowered to give approval to proposals involving foreign investment only up to Rs 600 crore.

The CBI and the ED had alleged that Chidambaram, as Finance Minister, had granted approval to the deal beyond his capacity, benefiting certain persons and had received kickbacks.

–IANS

aka/vd