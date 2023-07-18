INDIA

Aircraft carrying Sonia, Rahul makes emergency landing in Bhopal

NewsWire
0
0

An aircraft carrying Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi made an emergency landing at the Raja Bhoj Airport in Bhopal on Tuesday evening.

The aircraft was forced to make the emergency landing due to inclement weather with heavy rains lashing Madhya Pradesh since Tuesday evening.

The Congress leaders were returning to Delhi from Bengaluru after attending the two-day brainstorming session of the opposition parties.

The chartered plane enroute Delhi had to make a priority landing, officials said.

Confirming the landing, Bhopal airport director Ramji Awasthi told IANS that his office had received a demand for space for ‘priority landing’, and the same was provided.

“A priority landing was made at around 7:45 p.m. There was no issue with the aircraft, as no technical support was sought after it landed at the airport,” Awasthi told IANS.

The media in-charge of Madhya Pradesh Congress told IANS that two party MLAs, Arif Masood and P.C. Sharma, have reached the airport to meet Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, who are scheduled to fly to Delhi in an IndiGo flight at around 9.30 p.m.

2023071841438

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian-American takes oath as Ambassador-at-Large for Global Women’s Issues

    Indian-American named CEO of Fox’s streaming service Tubi

    Rural India with 351 mn users pips urban centres in Internet...

    India reports 5,476 new Covid cases & 158 deaths