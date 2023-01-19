Global aircraft and helicopter engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney, part of the Raytheon Technologies’ group, on Thursday officially opened the doors to its new India Engineering Centre (IEC) in Bengaluru.

More than 50 employees are now based in the state-of-the-art facility, with an additional 450 jobs to be filled over the next four years, the company said.

The facility is co-located with Pratt & Whitney’s India Capabilities Centre (ICC), which opened in 2022 to provide integrated global supply chain support, and the recently inaugurated Collins Aerospace engineering and global operations centres.

The IEC, further enhances Raytheon Technologies’ combined presence in India of over 5,000 employees and facilitates collaboration across the company’s businesses.

“The Indian aviation market is growing at a rapid pace and Bengaluru is a hub for that growth,” said Geoff Hunt, senior vice president, Engineering, Pratt & Whitney.

Work performed at the IEC will encompass elements such as aero and mechanical and control systems for various products in Pratt & Whitney’s broad portfolio of large and small commercial engines.

It will also extend across the entire product lifecycle from development to field support and sustainment.

“The IEC will fully integrate with our existing global engineering footprint across Canada, Puerto Rico and Poland to advance world-class technology such as the geared turbofan and other sustainable propulsion solutions,” said Paul Weedon, Vice President, Engine Development, Pratt & Whitney Canada Corp.

“The IEC team will be key to improving commercial engine performance, extending time on wing, reducing airline operating costs, and decreasing fuel consumption.”

“Beyond the $40 million plus in financial investment in both the IEC and co-located India Capability Centre, we are collaborating with local universities and investing in emerging technology companies to further enhance India’s homegrown capabilities,” said Ashmita Sethi, Managing Director of UTCIPL

With more than 1,500 engines and auxiliary power units in service, Pratt & Whitney has one of the largest footprints for any engine maker in India.

Other significant investments in-country include Pratt & Whitney’s state-of-the-art India Customer Training Centre in Hyderabad and its R&D collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru.

