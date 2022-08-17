HEALTHINDIA

Airlines will have to take action against flyers without mask, says DGCA

In light of the rising Covid cases in several parts of the country, the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday made it mandatory for passengers to follow Covid protocols and wear masks inside the aircraft.

The regulator said that in view of the rise in the number of Covid cases, the airlines have been advised again on August 16, to strictly comply with Covid protocols inside the aircraft.

Airlines have to ensure that all passengers are wearing face masks properly and arrange for their proper sanitisation throughout the journey.

“In case a passenger does not comply with the directions, strict action will be taken by airlines against the passenger,” said the regulator.

A senior DGCA official said that random checks will be carried out to monitor the compliance. “Yes, it is getting serious and in view of this, we have reiterated our instructions to the stakeholders yesterday. We will follow it up with random checks,” he said.

As per information from the Health Ministry, India has reported 9,062 Covid infections and 36 deaths in the last 24 hours and the active caseload currently stands at 1,05,058.

