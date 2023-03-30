INDIA

Airman shoots self at Air Force Station in UP

NewsWire
0
0

A 22-year-old airman shot himself with his service rifle on duty at the Memaura Air Force station in Lucknow’s Banthra.

As per reports, the airman Vignesh Sunder of Madurai in Tamil Nadu was on duty at guard post at the station.

He shot himself dead during the duty.

Flying Officer, station adjutant 505 Signal Unit, Memaura Ahul Soman said Vignesh was deployed at the gate of 505 Signal Unit Room. He had joined the Memaura Air Force Station two years back.

The police said Vignesh trained the rifle at his forehead and shot himself.

Hearing the gunshot, his colleagues rushed to the scene and found Vignesh in a pool of blood.

SHO Ashish Mishra, said that a police team inspected the scene and sent the body for autopsy.

The police also took the rifle in its custody.

“We have informed the family of the victim airman who lives in Madurai,” said Mishra.

20230330-090202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Woman abducted, gang-raped by Army jawan, 4 others in UP

    Swine flu cases on the rise in Gujarat

    Coach of Aravali Express train derails near Ajmer, no casualty

    Desperate for alcohol, 3 brothers die after drinking sanitiser in MP