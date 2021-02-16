Those who are in love with Apple AirPods that captured the hearts of millions for their effortless setup, incredible sound quality, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and iconic design, were left thrilled when the company introduced its first-ever, over-ear headphones called AirPods Max in December last year.

Now in India, AirPods Max brings the magic of AirPods to an all-new wireless over-ear design with high-fidelity audio, ANC, spatial audio, and much more as you travel, stay home or just relax in the neighbouring park.

Listening is believing and the custom acoustic design, combined with powerful H1 chips, and advanced software enable AirPods Max to use computational audio to wirelessly deliver the ultimate personal listening experience.

AirPods Max are available for Rs 59,900 from apple.com and authorised resellers in five gorgeous colours — space grey, silver, sky blue, green, and pink.

Let us see how Apple wireless headphones are set to redefine the listening experience for you.

First of all, let us delve deeper into the sound engineering that has elevated the game up several notches.

AirPods Max features a 40-mm, Apple-designed dynamic driver that provides rich, deep bass, accurate mid-ranges, and crisp, clean high-frequency extension so every note can be heard.

Equipped with an Apple-designed H1 chip in each ear cup, a custom acoustic design, and advanced software, AirPods Max use computational audio to deliver the highest quality listening experience possible — utilising each of the chips’ 10 audio cores which are capable of 9 billion operations per second!

AirPods Max use Adaptive EQ to adjust the sound to the fit and seal of the ear cushions by measuring the sound signal delivered to a user and adjusting the low and mid-frequencies in real time  bringing rich audio that captures every detail.

You have enjoyed ANC in AirPods and AirPods Max deliver immersive sound through ANC so users can focus on what they are listening to.

Each ear cup features three outward-facing microphones to detect environmental noise, while one microphone inside the ear cup monitors the sound reaching the listener’s ear.

Using computational audio, noise cancellation continuously adapts to the headphone fit and movement in real time.

You can switch to Transparency mode to simultaneously listen to music while hearing the environment around you.

Switching between Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode can be done with a single press using the noise control button.

AirPods Max use spatial audio with dynamic head tracking to place sounds virtually anywhere in a space  delivering an immersive, cinema-like experience..

AirPods Max feature great battery life with up to 20 hours of high-fidelity audio, talk time, or movie playback.

We got nearly 18 hours of battery life with with ANC and spatial audio enabled.

Design-wise, the knit mesh canopy, spanning the headband, is made to distribute weight and reduce on-head pressure.

The stainless steel headband frame provides strength, flexibility, and comfort for a wide variety of head shapes and sizes.

Each ear cup attaches to the headband through a revolutionary mechanism that balances and distributes ear cup pressure, and allows it to independently pivot and rotate to fit the unique contours of a user’s head.

Each ear cushion uses acoustically engineered memory foam to create an effective seal  a critical factor in delivering immersive sound.

The Digital Crown, inspired by Apple Watch, offers precise volume control and the ability to play or pause audio, skip tracks, answer or end phone calls, and activate Siri.

AirPods Max comes with a soft and slim case that puts the device in an ultra-low power state that helps to preserve battery charge when not in use.

You can use automatic switching that allows you to seamlessly move sound between iPhone, iPad and Mac.

Siri capabilities include the ability to play music, make phone calls, control the volume, get directions, and more.

Also, AirPods Max automatically detect when they are on your head using the optical and position sensors.

Once in place, AirPods Max plays audio and can pause once removed or when the user simply lifts one ear cup.

Conclusion: If you are a headphone lover, the AirPods Max experience leaves every other device — be it Bose, Beyerdynamic or Sennheiser — behind in delivering high-fidelity audio, ANC, spatial audio, and more.

Once switched on, AirPods Max will open a new world of listening, never experienced before, in the post-pandemic era when home is no more your only playground.

(Nishant Arora can be reached at [email protected])

–IANS

na/