The second-generation Apple AirPods Pro are not likely to include any fitness tracking features and won’t arrive with temperature or heart rate detection this year.

According to reports, the upcoming version of Apple device is likely to focus more on enhancing audio experience.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said in a note that 2022 AirPods Pro refresh are “unlikely to get heart-rate monitoring.”

On the ability to monitor the wearer’s heart rate or body temperature, the noite said that neither feature is likely to arrive in the 2022 upgrade”.

The new features could include a microphone in the charging case, hearing aid functionality and a case speaker for the ‘Find My network’.

AirPods Pro are likely to enter mass production during the second half of the year.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently said that AirPods Pro 2 will be manufactured in Vietnam, signaling a reduction in Apple’s reliance on China.

Apple is still expected to test and perfect AirPods Pro 2 manufacturing in China during the “New Product Introduction” phase of the process.

In terms of features and changes to expect, Kuo predicted that the AirPods Pro 2 charging case will still feature a Lightning port for charging, dashing hopes for a switchover to USB-C this year.

